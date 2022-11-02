WATCH: Draymond Green's Amazing Pass To Steph Curry

Skip to main content

WATCH: How? Draymond Green's Amazing Pass To Steph Curry

Draymond Green threw an amazing pass to Steph Curry during Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.
The Golden State Warriors are in Florida taking on the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening, and during the game Draymond Green made an amazing pass.     

As Green led the fastbreak, he perfectly placed the ball for Steph Curry to grab it and finish off the play with a layup. 

Green has spent his entire career playing with Curry (he was drafted in 2012 out of Michigan State), so they have a lot of experience and chemistry.

In addition, they have also won four NBA Championships and been to the NBA Finals six times together. 

That being said, the Warriors came into the night struggling.     

They are just 3-4 in their first seven games of the season and have lost two games in a row (that they should have won). 

The two losses came against the Charlotte Hornets (who were playing without LaMelo Ball) and Detroit Pistons (14th seed in the Eastern Conference last season). 

Ironically, their last win came against the Heat when they beat them in San Francisco at the Chase Center last week by a score of 123-110. 

Curry is averaging 31.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest on 39.5% shooting from the three-point range to start the season, while Green is averaging 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.  

Following the Heat, they will head to Orlando to take on the Magic (on Thursday night). 

The Heat also came into the night struggling with a 2-5 record in their first seven games of the season. 

