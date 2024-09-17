WATCH: Fever Teammates Intervene, Prevent Caitlin Clark from Another Technical Foul
Caitlin Clark came dangerously close to picking up her seventh technical foul of the season in the Indiana Fever's game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Fortunately, the rookie guard has some pretty good teammates in Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.
During Sunday's game, Clark was visibly frustrated with a call and started arguing with an official. After she started walking towards a referee, both Boston and Mitchell intervened, likely preventing the rookie from picking up a technical foul.
If Clark received another technical, it would have been her seventh of the season. She would've then faced a one-game suspension and missed the Fever's season finale against the Washington Mystics on Thursday.
A fan captured the video of the moment in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday. It took some time, but eventually Boston and Mitchell were able to get Clark to Indiana's bench to cool off and avoid any major consequences.
Clark was spectacular in Sunday's 110-109 win over the Wings. She scored 35 points, setting a new rookie scoring record in the WNBA. She also had eight assists and two rebounds.
Mitchell had a huge night, as well, scoring 30 points, which included six made buckets from 3-point range. Boston ended the afternoon with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Although Clark is just one technical foul away from the WNBA's limit, she will not face a suspension, even if she picks one up against Washington on Thursday. The league's rules reset for the postseason, meaning the rookie would not miss any playoff games.
The Fever are 20-19 heading into the final game of the season. They've secured their first postseason berth since 2016.