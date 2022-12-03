WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo BLOCKS LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a block on LeBron James during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in Wisconsin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are two of the most popular (and greatest) players to ever play in the NBA, so anytime they face off, it makes for an entertaining game.

During the fourth quarter, Antetokounmpo had a fantastic block on James.

As James drove to the basket, Antetokounmpo came from behind and swatted the shot.

Antetokounmpo is already a two-time MVP, NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of The Year at 27 years old.

As for James, he is 37 and has won four NBA Championships, four NBA Finals MVPs, and four MVPs.

He's also been to the NBA Finals ten times.

The Lakers won the game 133-129, and James finished his night with 28 points, eight rebounds and ten assists.

During the win, he passed Magic Johnson for the sixth-most assists in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo finished his night with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 9-12 in their first 21 games of the season, and they are now 3-6 in nine games on the road.

This was their best win of the season.

As for the Bucks, the loss dropped them to 15-6 in their first 21 games, and they are now 11-3 in the 14 games they have played at home.

The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday night in Washington, D.C., against the Wizards, while the Bucks visit the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Saturday.