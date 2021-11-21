Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Magic-Bucks Game
    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Magic-Bucks Game

    Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk in the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday.
    The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to improve their record to 9-8 in the first 17 games of the season and get back over .500. 

    The defending champs have been off to a slow start to the season, and have had players in and out of the lineup. 

    However, Saturday night they were rolling, and during the game two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk and the highlight can be seen in a clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks. 

    Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 20 rebound and five assists in the game. 

    As for the Magic, they had a nice win over the New York Knicks on the road earlier in the week, but have now lost in each of their last two games to the Nets in Brooklyn and the Bucks in Milwaukee and are 4-12 on the season. 

