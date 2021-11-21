Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Ridiculous Dunk In The Magic-Bucks Game
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to improve their record to 9-8 in the first 17 games of the season and get back over .500.
The defending champs have been off to a slow start to the season, and have had players in and out of the lineup.
However, Saturday night they were rolling, and during the game two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a massive dunk and the highlight can be seen in a clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 20 rebound and five assists in the game.
As for the Magic, they had a nice win over the New York Knicks on the road earlier in the week, but have now lost in each of their last two games to the Nets in Brooklyn and the Bucks in Milwaukee and are 4-12 on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.