WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys

On Tuesday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors were at the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA Championship.

During the visit, the Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.

2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry took the podium to announce the presentation.

Curry: "We brought some gifts for you, we have two jerseys, a number 46 and a number 49, and we would love to have you a part of Dub Nation forever."

The Warriors were in Washington, D.C., because they played the Wizards on Monday afternoon.

Curry led the way with 41 points and seven rebounds, and the Warriors won 127-118.

This was the only time they will make the trip to play the Wizards this season, and they play their next game on Thursday night in Massachusetts against the Boston Celtics (the team they beat in the 2022 NBA Finals).

They have won the NBA Championship in four out of the last eight seasons, and from 2015-19 went to the NBA Finals five times in a row.

Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr have been with the team for all six trips to the NBA Finals (and four titles).

Right now, the Warriors are 22-22 in 44 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed and 3.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed.