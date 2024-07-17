WATCH: Hot Mic Catches A'ja Wilson Roasting Aces Teammates Over Pictures with Usher
Sometimes, the microphone is in the wrong place at the wrong time. On Tuesday night, a hot mic picked up Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson jokingly roasting her teammates as they tried to get a photo with hip hop star Usher.
The Aces dropped a 93-85 contest to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night despite a tremendous performance from Wilson. The two-time WNBA MVP finished the game with 28 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.
After the game, Wilson made her way over to where Usher was sitting. But before she was able to have a conversation with the singer, a few of her Aces teammates wanted a photo.
Wilson seemed a little annoyed and a nearby mic picked up her comments.
"They ain't did s*** all day, but they want to take a m***** f****** picture with Usher," she said. The video of the moment was posted to social media and it quickly went viral.
As you can see in the video, Wilson eventually got her moment with Usher.
Tuesday night marked the final game the Aces will play for about one month. The WNBA now prepares for the All-Star Game and Wilson is also one four Las Vegas players heading to Paris to represent the United States in the 2024 Olympic Games. Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will also play for Team USA.
Although Las Vegas has endured some rocky performances in the first half of the season, Wilson has put together another MVP-caliber season. She leads the league in scoring (27.2 points per game) and blocks (2.8 blocks per game) and ranks second in rebounds (11.9 rebounds per game).
Tuesday's performance was a disappointing one for the Aces, but at least Wilson got to meet up with Usher after the game. Even if she had to wait an extra minute or two.