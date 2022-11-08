WATCH: Ja Morant's Absurd Highlight In Celtics-Grizzlies Game

Skip to main content
Ja Morant had an incredible finish in Monday's game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics faced off on Monday night in Tennessee.

During the game, All-Star point guard Ja Morant had an incredible finish at the rim.

The former second-overall pick put a spin move on Grant Williams and then had a miraculous layup that went in as he got fouled. 

Morant has become one of the most exciting finishers in the entire league.  

Whenever he attacks the rim, it's a sight to see because he's also one of the best dunkers.  

The 22-year-old started in the NBA All-Star Game last season and is currently averaging 28.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest.

With the way he has started the season, he has the potential to win the MVP Award this season. 

The Grizzlies are also one of the best teams in the NBA. 

Last season, they were the second seed in the Western Conference (and had the second-best record in the league).

They came into Monday night with a 7-3 record in their first ten games of the new season and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

In addition, they are 4-0 in the games they have played at home.

As for the Celtics, they came into the night with a 6-3 record in their first nine games and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Jayson Tatum is off to a stellar start to the year averaging 30.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest on 50.0% shooting from the field.

