Watch Ja Morant's Incredible Pass In Knicks-Grizzlies Game
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Tennessee.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee on Friday evening, and during the game Ja Morant had a great pass.
The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in 67 games.
They are 6-4 int their last ten games overall, and 23-10 in the 33 games that they have played at home this season.
As for the Knicks, they came into the game on a three-game winning streak after beating the Clippers, Kings and Mavs (all on the road).
They are 28-38 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
