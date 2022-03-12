Skip to main content
Watch Ja Morant's Incredible Pass In Knicks-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are playing the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Tennessee.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the New York Knicks in Tennessee on Friday evening, and during the game Ja Morant had a great pass.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Grizzlies.  

The Grizzlies came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 45-22 record in 67 games. 

They are 6-4 int their last ten games overall, and 23-10 in the 33 games that they have played at home this season.  

As for the Knicks, they came into the game on a three-game winning streak after beating the Clippers, Kings and Mavs (all on the road). 

They are 28-38 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

