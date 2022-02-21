Watch Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk In The All-Star Game

Skip to main content

Watch Ja Morant's Viral Dunk In The All-Star Game

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) connected on a huge alley-oop in the All-Star Game.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game took place Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, and during the game Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had an incredible dunk.  

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young threw an alley-oop to Morant, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.   

Two amazing photos of the dunk can also be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN. 

Morant is in his first All-Star game, and Young is playing in his second All-Star game.  

The two star guards are both having excellent seasons. 

Morant is averaging 26.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. 

As for Young, he is averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. 

