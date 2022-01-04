Watch Jordan Poole's Incredible Dunk In The Warriors Win Over The Heat

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 115-108 in California on Monday evening, and improved to 29-7 on the season in 36 games.

They have the best record in the NBA, and are the top seed in the Western Conference.

During the game on Monday night, Jordan Poole had an incredible dunk.

The clip of the big dunk can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Not only was it a big highlight, but the two-points put the exclamation mark on the Warriors win over the Heat.

There was less than two minutes left in the game when Poole's dunk gave the Warriors a 114-104 lead.

Poole finished the game with 32 points, which a was a team-high on the night.

