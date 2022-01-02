Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Watch Kevin Durant Make A Tough Shot In The Nets Loss To The Clippers
    Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets hit a tough shot during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday evening, and the Nets fell from the first seed to the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Chicago Bulls knocked off the Washington Wizards 120-119 to advance to 24-10, while the Nets fell to 23-11.   

    The Nets are now a full game behind the Bulls in the standings. 

    During the game on Saturday, Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and also hit a tough shot in the second quarter.  

    The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

    Durant not only made the shot, but also got fouled and earned a trip to the free throw line. 

    The Clippers advanced to 19-18 with the win.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

