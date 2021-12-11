Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Watch Kevin Durant Talk Smack To A Fan During The Nets Win Over The Hawks
    Watch Kevin Durant Talk Smack To A Fan During The Nets Win Over The Hawks

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night in Atlanta.
    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets knocked off the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday night. 

    The Nets improved their record to 18-8, which is the best record in the east, while the Hawks fell to 13-13. 

    During the game, Durant and a fan had some words for each other, and the interaction was caught on camera by Brandon P. Fleming, and shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter. 

    The video can be seen embedded below. 

    The Nets have been an elite team all season long even without their All-Star Kyrie Irving, who has yet to play in a game this season. 

    Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

    2018 MVP James Harden has had a tough start to the season shooting the ball, but has been doing everything else well.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

