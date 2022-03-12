Skip to main content
Watch Kevin Durant Talk With Fans During Nets-76ers Game

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening in Philadelphia.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, and during the game Kevin Durant was caught on camera engaging with fans.  

The clip of the interaction can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (the video was originally shared by jkopelman30).

Durant played 32 minuets in the game, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.       

He also had two blocks and one steal on the defensive end. 

The Nets picked up their second straight win after also beating the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina earlier in the week.  

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in this season. 

