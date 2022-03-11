Skip to main content
Watch Kevin Durant's Ridiculous Crossover In Nets-76ers Game

Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover in Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets won the game 129-100.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 on Thursday evening in Pennsylvania, and during the game Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

Durant played 32 minutes, and had 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.   

The Nets have now won two games in a row after beating the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week.  

They are 34-33 on the season in 67 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At one point this season, they had been one of the best teams in the conference, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them falling down in the standings. 

