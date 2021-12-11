Watch Kyle Kuzma Give A Fan The Middle Finger In The Wizards-Pistons Game

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Wizards defeated the Pistons in Detroit by a score of 119-116 in overtime.

The Wizards advanced to 15-11 on the season, while the Pistons fell to 4-20.

During the game, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was seen giving the middle finger to a fan after drilling a three-pointer (see tweet below from Jason Tartick).

The NBA announced that Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for the action, and the announcement on Friday can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

Kuzma is in his first season with the Wizards after spending his first four seasons of his career on the Los Angeles Lakers.

He won the NBA Championship as a member of the Lakers in 2020 during his third season in the NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball