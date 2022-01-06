Watch Kyrie Irving Make His First Shot Of The Season

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis by a score of 129-121 on Wednesday evening.

The Nets advanced to 24-12 in 36 games on the season, while the Pacers fell to 14-25.

Not only did they get the win, but the Nets also got their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving back in the lineup for the first time this season.

He is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center due to the vaccine mandate, but he will be a part-time player and play in road games.

The first shot he scored this season can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

Irving finished with 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting from the field.

