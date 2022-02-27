Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

Kyrie Irving had an incredible move during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving had an incredible move during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets were playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible move. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.    

The Nets won the game by a score of 126-123 to advance to 32-29 on the season in the 61 games that they have played so far.   

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.  

They ended the losing streak, but are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

Irving finished the game with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

The Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
27 seconds ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Layup Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_13957971_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons Injury Update

By Ben Stinar
2 minutes ago
USATSI_16974201_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar
14 hours ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
14 hours ago
USATSI_17520701_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted During The Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
14 hours ago
USATSI_4260328_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Work Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar
15 hours ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Warriors Have Made A Roster Move With James Wiseman

By Ben Stinar
16 hours ago