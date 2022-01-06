Watch Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play In The Nets-Pacers Game

Kyrie Irving made his season debut on Wednesday evening in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

The All-Star guard will be a part-time player and only play in road games due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing at home games in Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

Irving finished his first game of the season with 22 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Nets won the game 129-121 to advance to 24-12 on the season in 36 games.

As for the Pacers, they fell to 14-25 in 39 games on the year.

During the game, Irving had an incredible play that made a lot of noise on social media, and the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Related stories on NBA basketball