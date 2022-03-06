Skip to main content
Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Spin Move In Nets-Celtics Game

Kyrie Irving had an incredible spin move in Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston taking on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible spin move.  

The clip of play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

Irving played for the Celtics before he joined the Nets during the summer of 2019, but they never got further than the second round of the playoffs.  

The Nets came into the game with a 32-32 record in 64 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had been as high as the first seed, but went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break. 

On the road, they have a 19-14 record in 33 games away from Barclays Center. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

