Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Spin Move In Nets-Celtics Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Boston taking on the Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible spin move.

The clip of play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving played for the Celtics before he joined the Nets during the summer of 2019, but they never got further than the second round of the playoffs.

The Nets came into the game with a 32-32 record in 64 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been as high as the first seed, but went on an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break.

On the road, they have a 19-14 record in 33 games away from Barclays Center.

