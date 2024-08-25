WATCH: Las Vegas Aces-Chicago Sky Game Ends in Unbelievably Thrilling Fashion
Sunday's WNBA matinee between the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky exceeded expectations. Chennedy Carter and A'ja Wilson traded clutch baskets in the final six seconds, with the Aces pulling out a thrilling 77-75 win at Wintrust Arena.
Las Vegas appeared to be on its way to a victory late in the fourth quarter, owning a 73-60 advantage with 3:30 remaining. But the Sky outscored the Aces 12-2 in the final stretch, clawing to within three points with less than six seconds to play.
Out of a timeout, Chicago drew up a play to get Carter the ball. With time dwindling down, Carter buried a deep 3-point shot to tie the game 75-75 with 1.1 seconds left. It appeared that we would be heading to overtime.
But Wilson is a two-time WNBA champion and two-time league MVP for a reason. After calling a timeout, Las Vegas called a timeout to get the ball to its best player.
Wilson caught a lob pass and made a game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Aces to the 77-75 victory. It was one of the most thrilling finishes we've seen during the 2024 WNBA season.
It was an exciting win for the Aces and a devastating loss for the Sky. Las Vegas came one step closer to securing a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs, improving to 18-11 on the year. Chicago, on the other hand, fell to 11-18 and is narrowly clinging to that all-important eighth spot in the standings.
Wilson finished Sunday's game with 20 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists. Kelsey Plum had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists and Chelsea Gray had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Carter finished the game with 25 points, making three-of-four shots from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds. Angel Reese had 11 points and 22 rebounds and Kamilla Cardoso finished with eight points and 12 boards.