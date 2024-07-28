WATCH: Aces Rookie Kate Martin Throws Out First Pitch at Royals Game
With the 2024 WNBA season in an extended pause because of the Paris Olympics, some players have a little extra time on their hands. Las Vegas Aces rookie and former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kate Martin used one of her days off to throw out the first pitch for the Kansas City Royals.
Martin was invited to throw out the first pitch before Saturday's game between the Royals and Chicago Cubs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. She received a loud ovation when she walked to the mound.
Martin was excited just to be selected by the Aces in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft back in April. Now, she's throwing out the first pitch at MLB games. It has to be a really special feeling.
Martin is enjoying a solid rookie campaign with Las Vegas as a role player. She's averaging 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while logging nearly 14 minutes per contest. She's appeared in 23 of the Aces' 24 games so far this season.
Unfortunately, Martin suffered an injury in Las Vegas' final game before the Olympic break. She suffered a bruised Achilles tendon, which she sustained in the team's loss to the Chicago Sky on July 16. It's unclear if the injury will keep the rookie sidelined for an extended period of time.
This early in her career, Martin doesn't have the same popularity of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum or some of her other teammates. But she's already become a fan favorite in Las Vegas.
"I feel really grateful to be in the position I'm in. I honestly did not expect to have any fans when I came here. I had no expectations in that sort of way and I think fans liked that. I don't know," Martin said.
"I don't really get it, honestly. If I'm being honest, at the end of the day, I don't get it. But I feel super grateful for it. It gives me a little bit of confidence, it makes me feel good when I hear the fans cheer for me when I'm checking in. So, I really appreciate that."
Las Vegas returns to action on Aug. 17, when it hosts the New York Liberty.