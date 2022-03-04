Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral

Skip to main content

WATCH: Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Went Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible dunk in Thursday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts by a score of 120-107

However, during the game, Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that is going viral on Twitter.  

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

Morant finished the game with 38 points, four rebounds and seven assists. 

The Grizzlies are having an incredible season as they are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-21 record in the 64 games that they have played.  

They are also 7-3 in their last ten games overall.   

Morant recently started in the 2022 All-Star Game last month in Cleveland, Ohio, which was his first time playing in the annual exhibition.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

