WATCH: Mercury's Cunningham Gets Ejected After Taunting Lynx's Collier
The Phoenix Mercury didn't help their technical foul total this week. Guard Sophie Cunningham was ejected from Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Lynx after picking up two technical fouls in a span of five game seconds.
In the fourth quarter of the Western Conference matchup, Cunningham was hit with a technical foul for arguing with an official at 3:33 mark. On the following possession, the guard converted a layup and was fouled.
Cunningham then taunted Lynx star Napheesa Collier and was ejected from the game. Below is the clip of the Mercury guard getting tossed from Wednesday's game.
Minnesota defeated Phoenix 89-76. Cunningham ended her night with 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.
The Mercury have now dropped three of their last four games.
Cunningham's ejection comes just a few days after Mercury stars Natasha Cloud and Brittney Griner ripped officiating across the WNBA. The two were frustrated following Monday's 84-70 loss to the New York Liberty.
"When you only have four free throw attempts, it's kind of hard to win games," Cloud said after the game. Griner chimed in, "I mean, four free throws. Wow. That's crazy."
But Cloud was just getting started. She then explained why the league needs to start taking officiating seriously, especially with the popularity of women's basketball on the rise.
"I think an overall conversation that needs to be addressed this year — y'all just heard A'ja (Wilson) talk about it, you've heard other top players talk about the issues. We're expected to come out every single night and put an elite product on the floor. We need our counterparts who are also part of this game to do their jobs," Cloud said.
"They shot 16 free throw attempts, we shot four. BG shot two. How many shot attempts did she have? It just is not adding up. And everyone wants to know why the Phoenix Mercury have the most tech(nical fouls) in the league, it's because it's not being called equally on both ends of the floor. So, we're having to advocate every single night, fight every single night, because we're bringing the best product we can to the floor and we're not being rewarded for it."
Phoenix leads the league in technical fouls — by a wide margin. The Mercury have been assessed 30 technicals so far this season, doubling the total of the second-most team (Las Vegas Aces, 15).
Cunningham's actions on Wednesday night certainly didn't help.