WATCH: Rookie Kate Martin Has to Chase Down Las Vegas Aces Team Bus
Sometimes, rookies have to learn lessons the hard way. That was the case for former Iowa star Kate Martin, who nearly missed the Las Vegas Aces team bus on Tuesday. It left the rookie racing to catch a ride, and teammate A'ja Wilson captured all of it in a video.
Wilson posted the video to her Instagram page, and it eventually made its way to X. In the video, you can see players on the bus while Martin is left scrambling, trying to get the bus to stop so she can jump aboard.
Not only did it provide her teammates with a laugh, but plenty from social media were chiming in on the situation, as well. In her caption, Wilson posted, "Don't be late to the bus."
Eventually, the bus pulled over and allowed Martin to hop on. It was still a really funny moment, and one that Martin and her teammates won't forget anytime soon.
Martin was selected by the Aces in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft and earned a roster spot — not an easy accomplishment in the league. She's come in and immediately made an impact, averaging 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She's also shooting better than 35% from 3-point range while logging 21 minutes per contest.
Before the start of the season, Martin had earned a lot of respect from her teammates. A week before the regular season tipped off, veteran guard Kelsey Plum raved about the rookie's attitude and abilities.
"Kate Martin is awesome. Kate Martin picks up things so quickly, she's an amazing sponge," Plum said. "I think Becky nicknamed her Kate 'Money' Martin. I think that's gonna stick.
"And when I say 'money,' it's not just about scoring and stuff, she's just in the right place at the right time. She just makes people better. And that's what Becky values, that's what our coaching staff values and that's why she's gonna be a great asset to our team."
Martin is provided significant contributions to her team on the court and plenty of laughs off of it.