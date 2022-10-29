WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game

On Friday night, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Minnesota, taking on the Timberwolves at the Target Center.

During the game, Westbrook lost his shoe and briefly had to play with just one shoe.

The clip from House of Highlights can be watched here.

Westbrook, who has been a starter his entire career, came off the bench and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that will likely be his new role.

Wojnarowski: "Westbrook coming off the bench is the Lakers' plan for the foreseeable future, sources tell ESPN. They'll see how it goes tonight -- barring Anthony Davis needing to sit out with his back."

The Lakers came into the game 0-4 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook missed their game against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening.

He is currently averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest to start the season.

Last season was his first with the franchise, and the 2017 MVP averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

Yet, the team went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

So far this season, the Lakers have looked nothing like a playoff team, so they will either have to get better quickly or make a move.

As for the Timberwolves, they entered the game with a 3-2 record in their first five games of the season.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.