WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Buzzer Beater In Celtics-Warriors Game

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in California.

To end the first quarter, Steph Curry hit a remarkable buzzer-beater from way beyond the three-point line.

The video that NBA TV posted to Twitter has over 90,000 views in less than one hour.

Curry has been off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 NBA season and came into the night with averages of 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

The two-time MVP is also shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range.

He is widely regarded as the best three-point shooter ever, and last season, he passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in the history of the NBA.

At 34 years old, he doesn't appear to be slowing down, and he has looked like the potential MVP of the NBA this season.

The Warriors got off to a slow start as a team, but Curry has been consistent.

They came into the night 13-13 in 26 games but are 6-4 in their last ten.

At home, the Warriors are sensational, with an 11-2 record in 13 games at the Chase Center.

Saturday night is the first time the Warriors have played the Celtics since Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors won the series to secure their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and Curry won his first career NBA Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA to start the new season (21-5 in their first 26 games).