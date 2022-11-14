WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Handles In Warriors-Kings Game

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento facing off with the Kings, and during the game, Steph Curry had an incredible drive to the basket.

The two-time MVP showed off his impressive handles to split the defense, and drive to the rim and finish off the layup.

In addition to being the best shooter of all time, he has one of the most extraordinary handles in the league's history.

Curry is in the middle of a remarkable stretch over the last three games (against the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers).

Warriors: "Stephen Curry is averaging 42.0 points on better than 65% from the field over the last three games, the first time he's tallied those numbers over a three-game stretch in his career."

At 34 years old, Curry has shown no signs of decline and has been arguably the best player in the world to start the 2022-23 season.

He is averaging 33.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest on 52.6% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range.

The Warriors come into the night with a 5-7 record in their first 12 games but have won two games in a row.

They had previously been on a five-game losing streak.

For a team that has been struggling, they have been able to rely on Curry every single night.

At halftime, the Warriors trail the Kings 64-62, but Curry has 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Domantas Sabonis has been sensational for the Kings with 11 points, ten rebounds and six assists.