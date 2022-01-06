Watch Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Warm Up Together Before The Warriors-Mavs Game

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks 99-82 in Texas on Wednesday, but even with the loss the Warriors still have the most wins in the entire NBA at 29.

The loss dropped them to 29-8 on the season, while the Mavericks improved to 20-18.

Before the game, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were seen getting shots up together, and the video can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Curry finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Thompson, who has not played in two seasons due to injuries, appears very close to returning.

The Warriors have missed the postseason in both seasons they have been without Thompson.

Prior to those two seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row, won three titles and Thompson made five straight All-Star games.

