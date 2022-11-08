WATCH: Steph Curry FURIOUS With Referee At No Foul Call

Skip to main content
VIRAL: Steph Curry FURIOUS With Referee At No Foul Call

Steph Curry was furious with the referee for not calling a foul in Monday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which was a very entertaining contest.

Steph Curry got heated during the game after he thought Malik Monk had fouled him.

Curry made a tough shot as he fell to the ground after the contact, and instead of getting back on defense, he went directly to the referee.

The referee subsequently gave him a technical foul, and he is lucky that he was not ejected. 

The game ended well for Curry, who erupted for 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the 116-113 win. 

In fact, the Warriors may have caught a break from the officials on the game's last play.

Kevin Huerter went up for a three-point shot that would have tied the game, and there was clear contact made by his defender (Klay Thompson).  

A foul would have given the former Maryland star three free throws and a chance to send the game to overtime. 

No whistle was blown, and the buzzer sounded, ending the game. 

The Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak with the win and improved to 4-7 in their first 11 games of the new season. 

As for the Kings, they dropped to 3-6 in their first nine games. 

On Tuesday, all 30 teams in the NBA will have the night off. 

The Warriors will play their next game on Friday night when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Meanwhile, the Kings will host the Cavs in California on Wednesday evening. 

