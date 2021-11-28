Publish date:
Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul In The Warriors-Clippers Game
Steph Curry got a technical foul in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, California.
The Warriors crushed the Clippers 105-90, and improved to 18-2 on the season.
Curry exploded for 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.
During the fourth quarter he went to the basket, and there was a lot of contact that sent him to the floor.
There was no foul called, and the two-time MVP was very displeased with the referee and got a technical foul.
The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.
The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.
