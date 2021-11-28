Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul In The Warriors-Clippers Game
    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul In The Warriors-Clippers Game

    Steph Curry got a technical foul in the game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, California. 

    The Warriors crushed the Clippers 105-90, and improved to 18-2 on the season. 

    Curry exploded for 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win. 

    During the fourth quarter he went to the basket, and there was a lot of contact that sent him to the floor. 

    There was no foul called, and the two-time MVP was very displeased with the referee and got a technical foul. 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

    The Clippers fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

    More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

