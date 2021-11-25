Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, which meant that one of the best matchups in the NBA took place.

Steph Curry and Seth Curry going head to head.

Steph is the older brother of Seth, and he had a fantastic move on his little brother during the game.

The clip of the incredible move can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV.

The two brothers have gone up against each other many times in the NBA, and even went head-to-head in the 2019 Western Conference Finals when the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers.

Steph was the ninth overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Davidson, and Seth went undrafted out of Duke in 2013.

The Warriors won the game 116-96 to advance to 16-2.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here.

