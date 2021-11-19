Watch Steph Curry Hug Tacko Fall After The Warriors Beat The Cavs

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry Hug Tacko Fall After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers On Thursday
    Publish date:

    Watch Steph Curry Hug Tacko Fall After The Golden State Warriors Beat The Cleveland Cavaliers On Thursday

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

    The Golden State Warriors are now 13-2 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Thursday night 104-89. 

    Their record is the best in the NBA, and other team in the league even has 12 wins. 

    Steph Curry went off for 40 points, four rebounds and six assists. 

    The Warriors also won the fourth quarter by a ridiculous 28-points. The score in the final period was 36-8. 

    After the game, Curry gave a hug to Cavs center Tacko Fall. 

    The clip that is getting a lot of attention on Twitter can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors on NBCS. 

    The Cavs fell to 9-9 on the season with the loss, but they were playing without a lot of their key players. 

    The record they have through their first 18 games is also actually a nice surprise considering they have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17190429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Hug Tacko Fall After The Warriors Beat The Cavs

    34 seconds ago
    USATSI_16186716_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17189691_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Are The Best Team In The NBA By A Mile

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17001062_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Nets? Warriors? Suns? Who's Going To Be The First NBA Team To Get To 20 Wins?

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Rapper Drake Commented On Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green's Instagram Post

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    11 hours ago