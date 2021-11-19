Watch Steph Curry Hug Tacko Fall After The Warriors Beat The Cavs

The Golden State Warriors are now 13-2 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Thursday night 104-89.

Their record is the best in the NBA, and other team in the league even has 12 wins.

Steph Curry went off for 40 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors also won the fourth quarter by a ridiculous 28-points. The score in the final period was 36-8.

After the game, Curry gave a hug to Cavs center Tacko Fall.

The clip that is getting a lot of attention on Twitter can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors on NBCS.

The Cavs fell to 9-9 on the season with the loss, but they were playing without a lot of their key players.

The record they have through their first 18 games is also actually a nice surprise considering they have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018.

