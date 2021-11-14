Watch Steph Curry Talk To J. Cole Before The Golden State Warriors Play The Charlotte Hornets

The Golden State Warriors will take their 11-1 record into Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday night to play the Hornets.

Their record is not only the best in the Western Conference, but it's the best record in the entire NBA.

The Hornets come into the game with a 7-7 record.

Before the game, Steph Curry was seen talking to famous rapper J. Cole, and the video of them talking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry is off to a sensational start to the new season, and had 40 points on Friday night in the Warriors win over the Chicago Bulls.

The two-time MVP is looking like he could make a run at his third time winning the award.

Even more impressive, the Warriors have been playing without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, who have both yet to play this season.

