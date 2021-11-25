Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers
    Publish date:

    Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother In The Warriors Win Over The 76ers

    Steph Curry had a great play against his brother during Wednesday's game between the 76ers and Warriors.
    Author:

    Steph Curry had a great play against his brother during Wednesday's game between the 76ers and Warriors.

    The Golden State Warriors hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, which meant that one of the best matchups in the NBA took place. 

    Steph Curry and Seth Curry going head to head. 

    Steph is the older brother of Seth, and he had a fantastic move on his little brother during the game.

    The clip of the incredible move can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA TV. 

    The two brothers have gone up against each other many times in the NBA, and even went head-to-head in the 2019 Western Conference Finals when the Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    Steph was the ninth overall pick in the 2009 draft out of Davidson, and Seth went undrafted out of Duke in 2013. 

    The Warriors won the game 116-96 to advance to 16-2.

    More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Amazing Move On His Brother Seth In The 76ers-Warriors Game

    53 seconds ago
    USATSI_13421111_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17000242_168388303_lowres
    News

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hilarious Tweet About Is Going Viral

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The 76ers

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Warriors' Klay Thompson Tweeted About Jordan Poole

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16965380_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Tweeted Something Bold On Wednesday

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_9339399_168388303_lowres
    News

    This Team Could Have Drafted Kyrie Irving And Klay Thompson In The Same NBA Draft

    22 hours ago