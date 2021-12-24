Publish date:
Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot
Steph Curry had an unbelievable shot in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors.
The highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
Curry has been sensational this season averaging 27.1 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the three-point range.
The two-time MVP could be making a run for his third MVP Award this season.
The Warriors won the game 113-104 to advance to 26-6 in their first 32 games of the season.
They are now the top team in the west, and have the best record in the entire NBA.
