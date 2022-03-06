Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

Steph Curry had a nice move on Lebron James during Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors were on the road on Saturday night facing off with the Lakers in Los Angeles, and during the game Steph Curry had a great move on LeBron James.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry was being guarded by James, and blew right by him for an incredible finish at the rim.

The two have had many battles against each other in the NBA Finals (when James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers), and are arguably the two faces of the entire NBA.

The Lakers won the game by a score of 124-116, and Curry had 30 points, four rebounds and one assist in the loss.

