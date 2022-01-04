Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Pass In The Heat-Warriors Game
    Publish date:

    Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Pass In The Heat-Warriors Game

    Steph Curry had an incredible pass in the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors on Monday evening.
    Author:

    Steph Curry had an incredible pass in the game between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors on Monday evening.

    The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday evening, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible pass. 

    The pass that Curry had can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

    Curry is always known for his elite scoring ability, and of course for being the greatest shooter in NBA history. 

    However, his passing often gets forgotten about.  

    The Warriors came into Monday with the best record in the NBA at 28-7, and have the top seed in the Western Conference.

    They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but appear as if they will end that drought this season. 

    Prior to the last two seasons they had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Pass In The Heat-Warriors Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15339574_168388303_lowres
    News

    Antonio Brown Is Sitting On The Floor At The Grizzlies-Nets Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15055949_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cavs, Knicks And Lakers Complete A 3-Team Trade

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17321819_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Klay Thompson Could Reportedly Make His Season Debut In This Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17342645_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Jordan Poole's Incredible Dunk In The Warriors Win Over The Heat

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17449141_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said About Ja Morant

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16008968_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard's Status For Hawks-Trail Blazers Game

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17440748_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: The Bulls Are For Real

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Heat-Warriors Game

    11 hours ago