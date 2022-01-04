Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Pass In The Heat-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Miami Heat on Monday evening, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible pass.

The pass that Curry had can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry is always known for his elite scoring ability, and of course for being the greatest shooter in NBA history.

However, his passing often gets forgotten about.

The Warriors came into Monday with the best record in the NBA at 28-7, and have the top seed in the Western Conference.

They had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but appear as if they will end that drought this season.

Prior to the last two seasons they had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons.

Related stories on NBA basketball