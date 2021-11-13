Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are facing off in California on Friday night, and coming into the game the Warriors had the best record in the NBA (10-1), and the Bulls were tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference (8-3).

Therefore, the game is between the two of the best teams in each conference to start the season.

During the first half of Friday's game, two-time MVP Steph Curry hit a remarkable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry has been off to a sensational start to the new season, and there is a good chance if he and the Warriors keep it up he could be holding his third MVP trophy at the end of the regular season.

