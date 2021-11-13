Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In The Bulls-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93 in California on Friday night to advance to an 11-1 record, which is the best in the NBA.

Coming into the game the Bulls had been tied with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference, but have now fallen to 8-4.

During the first half of Friday's game, two-time MVP Steph Curry hit a remarkable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry has been off to a sensational start to the new season, and there is a good chance if he and the Warriors keep it up he could be holding his third MVP trophy at the end of the regular season.

