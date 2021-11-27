Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot With Damian Lillard Guarding Him

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night in San Francisco, California.

During the second quarter, Curry had an unbelievable shot that he made with Lillard guarding him.

The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Curry and the Warriors came into the game with a 16-2 record in their first 18 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

After not making the postseason in each of the last two seasons, they appear poised to be a contender this season.

As for the Trail Blazers, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and came into the game with a 10-9 record in their first 19 games.

