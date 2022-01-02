Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs
    Publish date:

    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

    Steve Kerr was not happy with the referees during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
    Author:

    Steve Kerr was not happy with the referees during the third quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

    The Golden State Warriors were in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and during the third quarter of the game Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with the referees for a missed call (and a foul that was called on the Warriors). 

    The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.    

    Kerr was given a technical foul for his actions.   

    The Warriors ended up winning the game 123-116, and now have a 28-7 record in 35 games this season, which is the best record in the entire NBA. 

    After missing the postseason in two consecutive seasons, the Warriors appear as if they will once again be a team who competes for championships. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
    News

    Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15931761_168388303_lowres
    News

    Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Celtics Game

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15055868_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's Who The Cavs Reportedly Traded To Get Rajon Rondo

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Kevin Durant Make A Tough Shot

    3 hours ago