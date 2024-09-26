WATCH: Target Center Gives Phoenix Mercury Star Diana Taurasi Standing Ovation
If Wednesday night marked the final game of Diana Taurasi's unbelievable WNBA career, she went out to a standing ovation. As the Phoenix Mercury star exited Game 2 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs, she received a standing ovation from Minnesota Lynx fans at the Target Center.
Minnesota defeated Phoenix 101-88, winning the first round series and advancing to the semifinal round of the playoffs. It marked the end of the season for the Mercury, and could be the final game Taurasi plays in the WNBA.
Throughout the season, Phoenix's social media team has dropped hints that Taurasi could be retiring following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. This year marked her 21st in the league, selected No. 1 overall by the Mercury in the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Taurasi finished Wednesday's game with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
At the conclusion of the regular season, Taurasi was asked if this will be her final season in the WNBA.
"You know, I don’t know," Taurasi said. "The last couple of weeks have been a little nerve-racking for myself. I don’t want to make any emotional, rash decisions. I know the end is near. When that is, I don’t know.
"I've always been a person that just concentrates on what's next. And that's practice tomorrow and then Seattle on Thursday. When the season's over, I'll reflect and I'll get advice from the people that are close to my heart and have been with me since day one. You never know, but who knows."
Taurasi is an 11-time WNBA All-Star, a three-time league champion, a two-time Finals MVP and was the WNBA MVP in 2009. She also racked up 10,646 career points, most in league history.
Taurasi is also a six-time gold medal winner in the Olympic Games.
Prior to her incredible WNBA career, Taurasi was a standout player at UConn. She won three NCAA national championships, was twice named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament and was a two-time National Player of the Year.
Whether Wednesday was her last game or not, Taurasi will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of women's basketball at every level.