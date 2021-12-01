Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center.

The ending of the game was an absolute thriller.

With the score 110-107 and less than 20 seconds left on the clock, Evan Fournier knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

James Johnson then drove to the basket for the Nets with just over two seconds left on the clock, and drew a foul on Mitchell Robinson (see tweet below from Steve Jones Jr.).

Johnson nailed both free throws to take a 112-110 lead.

With 2.2 seconds left on the clock the Knicks had no timeouts, and Fournier got a good look from way beyond the three-point line, but the shot missed (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The Nets advanced to 15-6, while the Knicks fell to 11-10.

Related stories on NBA basketball