Watch The Fan At The Jazz-Kings Game Sitting On The Floor Throw Up
The Sacramento Kings hosted the Utah Jazz in California on Saturday night, and the Jazz won 123-105 to pick up their 11th win of the season.
The Jazz improved to 11-5 and the Kings fell to 6-11.
During the game, something unique happened on the floor.
A fan who was sitting on the court near the benches threw up.
The clip of what happened can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Ballislife.
The game had to be stopped to clean up the mess, and the fan was also escorted out of his seats into the tunnel.
The players reactions on both the Jazz and the Kings were definitely entertaining.
As for the actual game that took place, All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.
