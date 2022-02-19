Watch The Huge Dunk Myles Garrett Had In The Celebrity Game
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett had a huge dunk in the NBA's All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game.
On Friday night, NBA All-Star Weekend opened with the annual Celebrity Game, and one of the players in the game was Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
The NFL player had a huge dunk during the game, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.
Rapper Jack Harlow threw a great outlet pass to Garrett, who threw down the massive jam to finish the fast break.
Garrett and Harlow were on Team Nique, and they lost to Team Walton by a final score of 65-51.
Later in the evening was the Rising Stars Challenge, and on Saturday night there will be the dunk contest and three-point contest.
Finally, on Sunday will be the All-Star game featuring Team LeBron and Team Durant.
