Publish date:
Watch The Incredible Angle Of Steph Curry Making His Record-Setting Three-Pointer
The Golden State Warriors shared an incredible angle of Steph Curry making his three-pointer that set the NBA's new all-time record. The Warriors beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.
Steph Curry made NBA history during the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks on Tuesday evening in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
The two-time MVP now has the most three-pointers in NBA history, and the Warriors shared an unbelievable angle of Curry nailing the shot.
The clip from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
The Warriors won the game 105-96 to advance to 23-5, and Curry had 22 points.
After missing the postseason in each of the last two seasons, they are clearly a contender to win an NBA Championship this season.
As for the Knicks, they had a hot start to the season in their first six games, but are now just 12-16.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.