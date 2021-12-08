Watch The Nets Hold Off The Mavs On The Final Play Of The Game To Complete A Miraculous Comeback

Publish date:
Watch The Nets Hold Off The Mavs On The Final Play Of The Game
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening in Texas.
The Brooklyn Nets overcame a 17-point deficit against the Dallas Mavericks to win 102-99 in Texas on Tuesday evening.
Former teammates and NBA stars Steve Nash and Jason Kidd were coaching against each other, which is always great to see, and the game ended up going from boring to exciting in the fourth quarter.
The game came down to the buzzer as the Mavs had a chance to tie the game, and missed two chances at a three-pointer.
The final sequence of the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.
The Nets advanced to 17-7, which keeps them as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Mavs fell to 11-12 on the season, which has them now under .500.
