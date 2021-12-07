Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Watch The Unbelievable Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had In The Warriors Win Over The Magic On Monday Night
    Steph Curry had an incredible shot at the end of the first quarter in the Warriors win over the Magic.
    The Golden State Warriors crushed the Orlando Magic 126-95 to advance to 20-4, which is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA.   

    During the game, Steph Curry had an unbelievable buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter. 

    The clip of the sequence can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez.  

    Curry had the ball stripped from him by Magic guard Gary Harris, who then got an easy layup. 

    However, the two-time MVP had a fantastic answer to the turnover as he dribbled the ball put to half-court and then hit a miraculous shot at the buzzer to end the first quarter.  

    Curry finished the game with 31 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

