Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    January 2, 2022
    Watch The Viral Clip Of Klay Thompson Making 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Beat The Jazz
    Klay Thompson made 24 three-pointers in a row before the Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening.
    The Golden State Warriors were in Salt Lake City playing the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and before the game five-time All-Star Klay Thompson made 24 three-pointers in a row. 

    The clip of Thompson making the shots can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    The Warriors have not had Thompson for each of the last two seasons, because he has been out due to injuries. 

    In those two seasons they missed the playoffs both times.    

    In the five seasons prior (when Thompson was healthy), they made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three championships in that span.  

    The Warriors beat the Jazz 123-116 and now are 28-7 this season, and it appears as if they will have Thompson back in the lineup soon, and they will break their playoff drought. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

