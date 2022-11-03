WATCH: Tyler Herro Drills Game-Winner

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat hosted the Sacramento Kings in Florida.

The Kings beat them by a score of 119-113 on Saturday night in California, but on Wednesday night, the Heat got their revenge.

With less than three seconds left (and the scored tied at 107), Tyler Herro drilled a three-pointer to give the Heat the win.

The Heat won the game 110-107 to improve to 4-5 on the season and win their second straight game (they beat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening).

Herro finished the night with 26 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 12/21 from the field.

The night before, he had injured his eye and had to leave the game, but clearly, he was doing just fine on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler missed the game due to a hip injury, so this was a big win for the Heat to keep the momentum and rebound from the poor to start to the season.

They have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a season where they were the first seed and made the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

The Kings were playing without star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter combined for 44 points.

Following this game, the Kings will head to Orlando to play 2022 first-overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic on Saturday evening, while the Heat will go to Indianapolis to play Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.